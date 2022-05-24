The Argentine delegation is already beginning to disembark in Bilbao, a municipality located in the north of Spain, where the “Albiceleste” team commanded by Lionel Scaloni will train thinking of “La Finalissima” against Italy, at Wembley, on June 1 from at 4:45 p.m. Argentine time.
In order to arrive in the best shape for the transcendental clash against the winners of the European Championship, the Copa América champion agreed with Athletic Club to work at the Lezama facilities, between Tuesday, May 24 and Sunday, June 5, with the exception of Saturday, May 28, where an open-door practice will be held at the San Mamés Stadium so that the public can observe them.
The costs for the fans will be 12 euros for the general public and 10 euros for members of the Bilbao club. The San Mamés Stadium has a capacity of 53 thousand seated spectators. A large number of soccer fans are expected to watch the best soccer player in the world and the rest of those summoned by the “Scaloneta”.
On Monday, May 30, Argentina will leave for London, awaiting the aforementioned clash, and then will return to Bilbao to continue training until Sunday, June 5. At the moment, there is no other confirmed match in Europe, since the rumored match against Israel will not be played for now.
