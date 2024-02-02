How much will it cost to process United States citizenship with the new 2024 fee?

With the intention of providing more efficient processing to the immigration applications they process every day, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English), announced the new rates that will apply from 2024 and imply an increase in the cost of obtaining US citizenship.

Although for years the rates had remained unchanged, in 2024 a series of modifications were made that will come into force as of April 1. Many of the services offered by Uscis will have an increase and that is the case of the presentation of the N-400 form, that is, the application for naturalization or citizenship.

The process to obtain US citizenship cost US$640. However, Starting in April it will cost US$710, that is, an increase of US$70.

On the other hand, according to the information released by the immigration authorities on their official website, the permit N-400 for obtain naturalization or citizenship that is done online and includes biometric services It will also have a change in its cost, Only in this case it will be a reduction in the rate, since it had a price of US$725, but now it will cost US$710, that is, a decrease of US$15.

How to obtain United States citizenship through naturalization?

US authorities shared that People can qualify to become citizens of the country if they meet the following requirements: be at least eighteen years of age; be able to read, write and communicate orally in basic English; be a person of good moral conduct.

Uscis announced changes to the rates for its services.

Also It is necessary to prove that you are a legal permanent resident in the United States, that is, having had a green card for at least five years; be married to a US citizen; serve or have served in the U.S. armed forces; be the child of a US citizen.

In addition to complying with the above, Most people have to go through a naturalization exam that consists of two parts: a civics test, answering questions about U.S. history and government, and an English exam.