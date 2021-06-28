After a long – and agonizing – wait, finally HBO Max is one turn of the corner from becoming a reality for its audience in Latin America and the Caribbean. The service will be available in the region starting Tuesday, June 29.

The platform shows promise due to the extensive quality content that has been announced, which includes Original productions and the most popular titles from HBO, CNN, Warner Bros New Line, DC, Cartoon Network, and much more. Therefore, in this note we tell you all the details you should know prior to its official launch.

When is HBO Max coming?

The streaming service will be available in 39 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, starting on June 29 of this year.

What are the launch plans for HBO Max?

Mobile plan

Two device options: mobile and tablet.

Standard playback, adjusted to the characteristics of the device.

Content download.

Limited access to a single device.

Standard plan

Four device options: mobile, computer, television and tablet.

Access from three devices at the same time.

Configuration of up to five profiles.

Content download.

Playback in HD and 4K resolution.

How much will HBO Max cost in Mexico, Argentina, Peru and more countries?

Argentina

Mobile plan: $ 218.90 ARS (monthly)

Standard plan: $ 322.56 ARS (monthly)

Bolivia

Mobile plan: $ 29.90 BOB (monthly)

Standard plan: $ 39.99 BOB (monthly)

chili

Mobile plan: $ 4,900.00 CLP (monthly)

Standard plan: $ 6,900.00 CLP (monthly)

Colombia

Mobile plan: $ 13,900.00 COP (monthly)

Standard plan: $ 19,900.00 COP (monthly)

Ecuador

Mobile plan: $ 3.99 USD (monthly)

Standard plan: $ 5.99 USD (monthly)

Mexico

Mobile plan: $ 99.00 MXN (monthly)

Standard plan: $ 149.00 MXN (monthly)

Uruguay

Mobile plan: $ 199.00 UYU (monthly)

Standard plan: $ 299.00 UYU (monthly)

Peru

Mobile plan: S / 19.90 (monthly)

Standard plan: S / 29.90 (monthly)

Is there a free trial of HBO Max?

HBO Max has a 7-day free trial period as part of the subscription process. Likewise, the platform’s web portal confirms that in different countries it will make an innovative feature, called the Tasting Zone, available to the user.

This option, according to Elle magazine, is an alternative that allows you to reproduce certain content for free, without the need for a subscription. With this, people will be able to enjoy some titles and the first episodes of certain series, without a time limit.

Movies and series on HBO Max

HBO Original Series: The sopranos, Game of thrones, Sex and the city, Euphoria, Watchmen and House of the dragon.

Classic series: Friends and The big bang theory.

Warner Bros 2021 Releases: (They will arrive in Latin America 35 days after being released in theaters) In the neighborhood, Space jam: a new era, The suicide squad, Dune and The conjuring: the devil made me do it.

Other films already released at Warnes Bros: Tom and Jerry, Mortal Kombat, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Franchises: Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and the Matrix. Movie classics: The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, Singing in the Rain and Citizen Kane

DC Universe: Justice League, Wonder Woman 1948, Joker, Superman & Lois, Doom patrol, among others.

Exclusive premieres: The flight attendant, Generation, Raised by wolves, Just like that and Reboot by gossip girl.

Realities and documentaries: Selena + Chef, Legendary, Nicki Minaj and Friends: the reunion.

Family content: Sesame Street, Powerful Girls, Adventure Time: Far Lands, Teen Titans in Action, Scooby Doo, Pam Patrol: Puppy Patrol, Frankelda’s Hidden Frights, The Amazing World of Gumballben 10.

New Latin productions: Pop divas, PCC secret power, Astral journey, The cut, Las bravas and Amarres.

Latin series: Pop divas, PCC secret power, Astral journey, The cut, Las bravas and Amarres.

European productions: Beartown (Scandinavian drama), 30 coins (Spanish horror series), Veneno (biopic of Cristina Ortiz’s life), Gomorra (Italian series), Valley of tears (Israeli drama), Babil (Turkish melodra), among others.