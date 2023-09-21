This week has been great news for Square Enix enthusiasts, since many new features have been shown. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the company’s next star delivery that is expected to help a lot in terms of sales. And now that it has been mentioned as a fairly long-lived game, people have already started to wonder what the weight of the file will be on the console.

Recently, the middle of Game Informer has had an interview with the greatest within this project, revealing some details about how many hours of gameplay there will be, how far into the story it will be and the details of the playable characters. Within this questionnaire, he wonders why the game comes on two discs, answering that the total size will be about 150GB.

So, the issue of the disks is a matter of space, since the blu-ray they only have 100 GB maximum, implying that those first ones are from disk 1 and the remaining 50 from the second. Something that will sound familiar to users who grew up with the franchise in the era of the first PlayStation. And it is that he FVII The original had three albums in its entirety.

The game director, Naoki Hamaguchi, mentions that as such it is not a matter of nostalgia for the saga’s past, but that they already had a vision of everything they wanted to implement in the final experience and if that required two discs, they had to follow the philosophy. Also, let’s not forget that the last game of PS4 did exactly the same thing, putting two discs in the physical version due to the weight, something that changed when it arrived Intergrade to ps5.

Remember that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth the is launched February 29 for PS5.

Via: Game Informer

Editor’s note: This makes the desire to play it grow even more, especially to see how the story will change and the possibilities with alleged characters that do not appear in the original. But more to know what is going to happen with Aeris.