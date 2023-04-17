The Mexico City Mobility Secretariat (SEMOVI) reported a 42% increase in license plate procedures for motorcyclists, this after the operations carried out a few weeks ago.

During the first quarter of 2023, SEMOVI carried out 21,212 license plate procedures for people who drive motorcycles and/or scooters in the country’s capital, that is, 6,271 more procedures than the 14,941 registrations registered in the same period. but from last year.

Likewise, SEMOVI recalled that since January 25, and in coordination with the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) with support from the Initiative Bloomberg Philanthropies and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP)the operations aimed at motorcycle and scooter drivers were resumed.

In these operations, the authorities carry out reviews to verify that the units have current license plates and licenses, in addition to not violating any violation of the Traffic Regulations, such as:

Not wearing a safety helmet.

Traveling with a companion under 12 years of age.

Exceeding the number of crew members for which the vehicle was designed.

As well as invading bicycle lanes and confined lanes of public transport.

In this way, between January 25 and March 31, 1,385 referrals were made to vehicle depots for not having valid license plates and current documentation, as well as 6,439 infractions for violations of the regulations.

SEMOVI said that it will continue working to improve the experience in obtaining vehicle paperwork, in addition to safeguarding the integrity of motorcycle drivers through road safety devices.