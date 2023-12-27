Next January 1, 2024, workers in Arizona will see an increase in their income with the increase in the minimum wage to US$14.35 per hour, a 50 cent adjustment. This measure, which is produced annually, is based on inflation recorded between August 2022 and August 2023, which reached 3.7 percent.

This will be the eighth consecutive time that Arizona has adjusted its minimum wage upwards., placing it among the top ten in the United States. The decision to increase the minimum wage responds to the Fair Wages and Healthy Families Law, which establishes that these annual increases must be linked to the cost of living.

Although many employers in Arizona already pay salaries higher than the established minimum, this adjustment will force a general increase in salaries starting next year, according to an article published on the state's official website.

While the federal minimum wage remains stagnant at US$7.25 since 2009, many major cities in the US have chosen to set their own wage minimums to address economic disparities and improve the living conditions of its citizens.

They seek a greater increase in the minimum wage for November 2024

A citizen initiative plans to take things even further in November 2024. If approved, this initiative could increase the minimum wage in Arizona to US$18 per hour. However, this ambitious project raises uncertainty over its feasibility and whether it would ultimately adequately address growing economic demands.

This possible initiative would have implications beyond base salaries, affecting tipped employees and small businesses exempt from the federal minimum wage. This adds complexity to the proposal, as questions are raised about the sustainability and equity of such a significant increase.

Arizona's 2024 minimum wage increase is a direct response to inflationary pressures and the high cost of living in the state. However, uncertainty remains as to whether these increases will be enough to address workers' needs and whether an even more ambitious citizen initiative will become a reality in the near future.