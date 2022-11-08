How much will America receive for those selected to go to Qatar 2022?

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is just a few days away from starting, it will take place between November 20 and December 18, so FIFA will distribute more than $209 million Among the teams that contribute players to the World Cup and Club America will have several participants.
Representing the Mexican national team will most likely attend: Guillermo Ochoa, Nestor Araujo Y Henry Martin; while of the Uruguayan team could attend: Sebastian Caceres Y jonathan rodriguez.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
This Tuesday the highest body that governs football invited teams from around the world to request their money. For this they will have to use the Professional Soccer Platformwhere they should ask for the $10,000 approximatelyfor each day that their elements are working with their representative before and after the contest.
“The Club Aid Program is part of a broad collaboration agreement between FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA). It was originally created for the 2010 FIFA World Cup and in 2015 it was expanded to include the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups”
– FIFA.
It is expected that this money that the azulcrema team will receive in the following days for loaning its footballers to the Qatar World Cup, will be used to increase the budget to reinforce the squad for Clausura 2023, where they will seek to be protagonists again , but now with the conquest of the title, after failing in the last three years.
#America #receive #selected #Qatar
Leave a Reply