In order to lose weight, experts have advised the National Health Service in Britain to reduce the amount of calories in foods consumed and increase physical activity.

And experts declared that a person can lose 0.5-1.0 kg of weight within a week without any risk. Based on expert data.

Experts emphasized that people who want to reduce their weight significantly, can implement this, but in the future they will return to the same initial weight.

The doctors point out that severe weight loss is not stable, and it is fraught with many health problems.

Dr. Yuri Konev, a geriatrician, points out that following certain diets and other ways to lose weight is linked to age limits, and exceeding them can lead to health problems. Therefore, it is important to get rid of excess weight before reaching the age of sixty, in order to approach the stage of aging with a normal stomach, because on the contrary, the body will require a greater amount of food than it actually needs.