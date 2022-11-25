According to a study, the results of which were published in the scientific journal “Nature”, the medical recommendations of drinking 8 glasses of water per day, equivalent to two liters, are not suitable for everyone.

The researchers, from the National Institute of Biomedical Innovation, Health and Nutrition in Japan, noted that many people only need between 1.5 to 1.8 liters per day, which is less than the recommended two liters.

Commenting on the study, lead researcher Yosuke Yamada said: “Previous estimates of water needs ignore the amounts of fluid in the food we eat. If you eat meat, vegetables, fish, pasta and rice, you can get about 50 percent of your water needs from food.”

Great study

The study included 5,604 people between the ages of 8 days and 96 years from 23 countries, and among them were individuals who drank a cup of water in which hydrogen atoms were replaced with deuterium, which is a stable isotope of hydrogen found naturally in the human body and harmless to health.

The rate at which extra deuterium is removed reveals how quickly the body’s water is turned over.

The study found that the scale varies widely depending on a person’s age, gender, activity levels, and surroundings.

Those who live in hot and humid climates, at high altitudes, athletes, and pregnant and breastfeeding women have a higher circulation rate, which means they need to drink more water.

Study summary

The popular suggestion that we should all drink 8 glasses of water – or about two liters a day – is probably too much for most people.

The “one size fits all” policy is not true when it comes to the recommended amount of water to drink.

The study indicated that although drinking more water than your body requires, it is not likely to be harmful to health.

The study gave an example of unnecessary water that may be wasted if the traditional health recommendation is followed, saying: “If 40 million adults in the United Kingdom follow the guidelines and drink half a liter of clean water more than they need each day, that means there are 20 million liters of waste.” Wasted water every day.”