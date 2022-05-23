Many doubts remain about the real value of the Mercedes W13 in Barcelona. Much was expected of the new aerodynamic package designed to increase downforce and “heal” the hopping of the car, also known as porpoising, which had plagued Brackley’s single-seaters from the very first race. A problem that prevented you from running with a sufficiently low ground clearance to the detriment of the aerodynamic load obtainable. The cars of Hamilton and Russell they initially provided convincing performances in the free practice sessions of the Spanish Grand Prix and also in the first part of qualifying. In Q3, however, the final gaps are once again heavywith Russell who, although fourth, made up for a gap of about seven tenths by poleman Leclerc. Looking at the track, the Mercedes engaged on the Catalan circuit actually showed much less hopping at the end of the main straight but in the third sector of the circuit, the one notoriously characterized by low speeds and curves that require mechanical grip, the behavior of the silver arrows is remained quite nervous enough to force the pilots to carefully dose the accelerator out of the curves. Turning to the race, Sunday’s final result saw Russell third with even stretches of the race in the lead and Hamilton fifth after a drumming comeback from last position where he had slipped following a puncture caused by contact with Magnussen in the early stages of the race. The declarations of the pilots and of Toto Wolff after the race they were characterized by renewed optimism and moderate enthusiasm. Hamilton he said that without the aforementioned punctures he could have fight for victory, a theory also supported by Wolff. But his opponents have a different opinion, Ferrari primarily since his team principal Binotto stated that the Mercedes’ gap from the Ferraris in Barcelona was seven tenths per lap, in the race as well as in practice.

But what do the numbers say? After seven passes the English world champion was last at 50 seconds from the head of the race and finally concluded fifth at 54 seconds from Verstappen and having had to conspicuously slow down in the end due to a water leakage problem in his Mercedes. So it’s fair to say that his pace was superior to the actual winner of the race. Hamilton’s fastest lap was 1.24.252very close to the fastest lap of the race achieved by Perez in 1.24.108. So the rhythm was apparently there, albeit Verstappen raced for many laps with a DRS who did not want to open up and probably raised his foot a little after passing Russell. If we look instead at Russell’s race, solid third at the finish line, some more doubts arise. Max overtook George on lap 38 to take the lead and in the remaining 28 laps he trimmed a gap of nearly 33 seconds from Russell. A frenzied pace therefore that would demonstrate an overwhelming superiority of Red Bull over Mercedes, at least that of driver number 63. And it certainly cannot be said that Russell is a slower driver than Hamilton, just remember that the balance of the qualifying comparison between the two drivers of the Mercedes team is well 6-0 for Russell and in the race with a car that had quite a few temperature problems he obtained the fastest lap in 1.24.636. George said at the end of the race that his car had made great progress in terms of driveability and performance, but he also stressed that in his opinion the gap that separates them from the leading teams, namely Red Bull and Ferrari, it is halved and not canceled. So what was the real value of the Mercedes in Barcelona? Machine to beat or fairly competitive machine?