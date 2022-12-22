Jasmine Pinedo was in the eye of the storm at the beginning of 2019. This, after spreading the amount he earned in the “Women in Command” program, which he hosted with Cathy Sáenz and karen schwarz. This detail was aired by Latina. The company accused “Chinita” of violating her contract, because shortly after leaving the magazine, she entered “This is war” to work with Gian Piero Díaz. As you remember, the model began as a reality girl, but her true vocation was to grow in driving.

Before the controversy broke out, Gino Assereto’s ex-partner was on channel 2 and appeared from Monday to Friday in the morning. Thanks to this opportunity, he was able to gain experience; However, he revealed that, at one point, he felt that she had already “reached her peak.”

“I am grateful because I learned a lot, but I reached a peak where I wanted more, that’s how I am” He told the program “You are in all” and mentioned that he had signed a contract for four years. “Despite the sad way they acted in front of me, I will always be grateful.”

Latina’s lawsuit against Jazmín Pinedo

At the end of April 2019, Jazmín Pinedo joined the host of “Esto es guerra” surprising her former colleagues from Latina, for which the channel sent her a notarized letter in which she was notified that she had breached said contract. Jazmín Pinedo had to cancel the fine of 450,000 soles.

“By means of the present, we require you to give a formal response to our contractual renewal offer sent to you and which has not been answered despite the repeated requirements. In effect, the eighth clause of his contract grants Latina a preferential contractual renewal option,” the document reads.

In the same trade it was announced that the model received the amount of 45,000 soles monthly. This data generated controversy among netizens considering that it was an exaggerated sum.

Given this, the influencer specified that her lawyer would take care of the matter. “What a pity. I’m surprised, but that will have to be handled in the legal realm. My contract already expired a week ago.” .

Users criticize the salary that Jazmín Pinedo received in “MAM”

The reactions did not wait after revealing the exorbitant figure that Jazmín Pinedo received in “Women in Command”:

With a month’s salary Jazmín Pinedo bought my mother her land so that she can live her peaceful retirement”, “With one month of Jazmín Pinedo’s salary I pay for a second career”, “In other words, Jazmín Pinedo earns more than a general manager of a large company?”.

Jazmín Pinedo becomes a trend when her juicy salary is revealed in Latina

Jazmín Pinedo continues on trial with Latina TV

A never ending mess. Despite the fact that Jazmín Pinedo is consolidated in the house of América TV as host of the program “Más espectaculos” and has managed to fulfill the dream of finishing her career, the model commented that she still cannot be calm due to the legal problem she has with Latina . “Can I order my present for Christmas? Almost 4 years alone, but for Christmas I would like to ask that my trial end ”, she expressed to ‘Choca’ Mandros.

