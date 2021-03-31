Argentina has carried out, so far, 14 transfers worth more than 28 million dollars to Russia for the Sputnik V vaccine. According to official information, these payments began on January 5 as part of a total investment of more than 28 million dollars for the agreement with the administration of Vladimir Putin,

The data comes from official records of the Ministry of Health, confirmed by Clarín, and the payment method with Russia is that 50% is paid in advance and the other 50%, when they are released at the customs of the local country.

How were the payments? The first payment to Russia was made on January 5, 12 days after the arrival of the first flight to Ezeiza with 300 thousand doses. That day, USD 1,492,500 was paid for 50 percent of the cargo and hours later the remaining 50 percent, that is, a total of USD 2,985,000, according to the Infobae portal.

The third and fourth transfers to Moscow were completed on January 26, in two payments of USD 1,492,500 for the second batch of 300,000 doses.

In February there were four transfers: on Thursday 12, for a total of USD 2,189,000 corresponding to the third delivery of vaccines; On February 25 there were two more payments of USD1,990,000 for the fourth delivery of vaccines (400 thousand doses).

Airlines plane with Sputnik V vaccines. Photo DPA

Then, on March 16, two payments of USD 4,552,547.87 were made for the fifth delivery and on the 19th, two other payments of USD 1,662,197.25 were made to “Limited Liability Company Human Vaccine”. The last two payments recorded by Sputnik V were made this Monday, March 29, for a total of USD 3,283,500 (two payments of USD 1,641,750). In total, the The Argentine government disbursed to Russia USD 28,301,989, although the last three flights would remain to be paid.

Anyway, lhe deliveries of Sputnik V are very far from what was signed in the contracts, since Argentina expected 5 million doses in January and 15 million in February.

On the other hand, each Aerolineas Argentinas flight to Russia costs around $ 300,000.