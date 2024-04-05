One of the greatest rights that workers in the formal sector in Mexico have is rest, both on their weekly rest day and on vacation that are given to them every year. Added to this is the vacation bonusanother legal benefit established in the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

Under this understanding, according to the Federal Labor Law, and more specifically to the Article 46, the amount of the vacation bonus to which a Mexican formal worker is entitled corresponds to 25% of his daily salary per day..

In this way, the total money corresponding to the vacation bonus that a worker will receive during his vacation It will depend on the number of days you rest from work activities, which in turn depends on the number of years you have worked in the company..

It is in this way that, taking into account that at the end of 2022 the reform called “decent vacations” was approved, which made it possible for a worker, After working a year for the same company or employer, you are entitled to 12 days of vacation instead of just 6, employees now have more vacation days for each year they have worked.

How much vacation bonus is the first, second and third year worked?/Photo: Freepik

Under this context, taking into account the official table of workers' vacations per year worked updated to 2024, To calculate how much a worker's vacation bonus is for a year worked, you only have to take into account the employee's daily salary, and take 25% of this amount, a figure that will be multiplied by the 12 days of vacation..

To give an example, a worker who earns 400 pesos net per day would have a vacation bonus of 100 pesos per day, so if we multiply the 100 by the 12 days (for a year working), the legal benefit would be one thousand 200 pesos.

Likewise, in the case of the worker who has been working for the company for 2 years, when he receives 14 days of vacation with a salary of 400 pesos, he would have a vacation bonus of 1,400 pesos.

Finally, an employee who has been working for a company for 3 years, when receiving 16 days of vacation with a salary of 400 pesos, would have a vacation bonus of 1,600 pesos.

Now, we leave you the LFT list of paid vacation days for years worked to which workers in the Mexican formal sector are entitled:

*1 year working: 12 days of vacation

*2 years working: 14 days of vacation

*3 years working: 16 days of vacation

*4 years working: 18 days of vacation

*5 years working: 20 days of vacation

*From 6 to 10 years working: 22 days of vacation

*From 11 to 15 years working: 24 days of vacation

*From 21 to 25 years working: 28 days of vacation

*From 26 to 30 years working: 30 days of vacation.

