Highlights: Kovid’s new strain comes out in United Kingdom, up to 70% more infectious

Suggestion of National Covid Task Force to explore its presence in India

Whole genome sequencing will be done in 5% of all states positive cases

INSACOG, a genome surveillance consortium formed to detect strains

new Delhi

Genome sequencing will be used to find out how much of the new covid strain found in the UK has spread in India. The National Task Force on Kovid-19 has suggested this. Whole genome sequencing test of 5% of all states’ positive cases will be done under ‘Prospective Surveillance’. For this, a Genome Surveillance Consortium, INSACOG, has been created under the National Center for Deleased Control. This will work for surveillance of the expanding strains of SARS-CoV-2. The task force stated that genome surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 is necessary.

Tracing necessary to stop the spread in India

The Kovid Task Force stated that there is no need to change the Bajwud treatment protocol of mutations. It was emphasized in the meeting that since the new strain is more contagious, it is extremely important to identify and isolate those infected so that it does not spread in India. As part of the surveillance strategy, every passenger coming from the UK to India between 21 and 23 December has been screened. Those whose reports at the airport were negative were allowed to go out. On Saturday, the National Task Force discussed Kovid’s treatment protocol, testing strategy and surveillance in view of the new strain. The meeting was chaired by NITI Aayog member Vinod Paul and Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Balram Bhargava.

Corona virus is not the ultimate pandemic, do not waste all money on the world: WHO Chief

‘Kovid virus mutations to continue’

“It is proposed to continue detailed genomic surveillance for early detection and prevention of UK SARS-COV-2 strains,” the ministry said. However, it is important to understand that SARS-COV-2 will mutate (mutate) like all other RNA viruses, ”he said. Can be stopped.



Least Active Case in 170 Days

The number of active patients of Kovid-19 in India decreased to 2.78 lakh on Sunday. This is the lowest in the past 170 days. The Union Health Ministry said in a statement that active cases constitute just 2.74 percent of the total cases. A total of 97,61,53 patients have become healthy so far. The gap between the patients being cured and undergoing treatment is steadily increasing and it has reached close to 95 lakhs. The figure currently stands at 94,82,848. Six months later the Daily cases have gone down to 19,000. In the last 24 hours, 18,732 new cases have been reported.