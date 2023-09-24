To know

«To be Christians, We must forgive the inexcusable, because that is how God acts with us» (CS Lewis). Pope Francis referred to the Gospel in which Peter asks Jesus: «Lord, how many times do I have to forgive the offenses my brother does to me? Up to seven times? (Mt. 18, 21).

It must be remembered that the number seven in the bible, indicates fullness. Jesus responds: “I do not tell you up to seven times, but up to seventy times seven” (v. 22). That is, forgive everything and always, as God does by forgiving us absolutely everything when we repent. In the sacrament of confession we touch the Mercy of god.

To think

A young woman named Gladys told a sad experience that she will never forget. Her brother Oscar had a very good friend, Gaby, but one day they got angry over something stupid. They stopped talking. Gladys insisted to her brother Oscar that she apologize, but she didn’t want it from her because he was very proud of her. A month passed and Gladys went to talk to Gaby. She didn’t want to apologize, but he convinced her that her friendship was worth a lot to her, so she promised to go the next day to ask for his forgiveness. The next day, Gaby didn’t show up and Gladys felt disappointed.

The next day, his father asked Óscar: “Weren’t you friends with Gabriela Rocha?” Óscar replied: “Yes, from Gaby, but why do you say it was her?” Her father showed her the newspaper that said Gaby had been raped and murdered half a block from the house. They attacked her when she came to ask for forgiveness. Óscar locked himself in his room to cry, without eating, without sleeping… it took him a long time to recover and he always regretted not having asked for forgiveness. Asking for forgiveness is not weakness, it is accepting and loving your neighbor as they are..

To live

Knowing that we have been forgiven by God makes it easier to forgive. Forgiveness is the oxygen that purifies the air contaminated by hatred and resentmentheals heart diseases.

He Pope Francisco It proposes that we think about a person who has hurt us, and ask the Lord for the strength to forgive them out of love for Him. This will do us good and restore peace to our hearts.