We all witnessed the noise that preceded the announcement of Nintendo’s flagship portable console, the Switch 2, in recent months. But we know that even though Nintendo gave us a tease, the noise is not going to stop until April, at least.

How much will the Nintendo Switch 2 cost?? At the special launch event on April 2 that will definitively lift the veils of the new Japanese console, the price for everyone will probably also be announced. However, as has already happened with the design, the rumors are generous and try to anticipate everything months before the official announcement. The latest ones place the Switch 2 in a range well below the cost of the first version of 2017with a more demanding disbursement. At the same time, the first accessories also emerge.

The price of the Nintendo Switch 2

The first generation of Switch launched in 2017 had a cost of 299 dollars or 329 euros, which was considered very attractive especially for the segment of players to which it was aimed, that is, on the one hand all fans of exclusive titles from Nintendo and on the other hand also the very wide potential audience of casual players. The new Switch 2, which was finally shown to the public with a short two-minute trailer, will necessarily have to adjust its price to adjust to costs, since it includes a larger screen, a docking station with better features and a restyling of the Joy-Con, now magnetic and without the old drift problem. For this reason, the first advances spoke of 399-429 euros, but in the last hours has arrived from Notebookcheck an upward adjustment that places the possible price at around 400 dollars or between 499-529 euros. An increase that could be mitigated by the presence in the game box Mario Kart which appeared briefly during the launch video.

Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories

Nacon

The first accessory manufacturers show the accessories that will accompany the Switch 2 at its launch. Among them is Nacon, which has unveiled several solutions such as bags, screen protectors and even a folding steering wheel special for 29.99 euros that seems perfect for the new Mario Kartwhich could be called 9 or 10 depending on whether you consider the mobile version part of the main series or not.

