Spain faces the highest inflation in the last 29 years. The annual variation rate of the Consumer Index (CPI) stood last December at a rate of 6.7%, which represents its highest value since March 1992, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE). For this reason, all experts point out that prices will skyrocket this 2022.

Inflation has caused a rise in prices in the most basic consumer products. Thus confirming the upward trend in inflation, which continues to rise due to goods necessary for household consumption. We tell you how much the prices of drinks go up in 2022.

Beer

The IPC has dealt a severe blow to producers of food and alcoholic beverages in 2021. However, almost no company has presented a price increase, at least officially. One of the companies that has done so has been the Heineken Brewing Group, owner of Cruzcampo, Amstel, Heineken, El Águila and Guinnes, which confirmed a price increase that came into effect on January 1 and affects 150,000 customers.

The company attributes this decision to the rise in the price of cereal crops (wheat and barley), which in turn increases production costs for alcoholic beverages such as beer.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages

Food and non-alcoholic beverages, among which soft drinks stand out, started the year with a 4.9% rise, being the second group with the greatest influence on the increase in the annual rate of the CPI after energy prices. What’s more, during the Christmas holidays the prices of the most popular products such as seafood rose by 10%. And nothing indicates that the outlook will change in 2022, since the trend shows the opposite. In December alone, food prices rose 3.1%.