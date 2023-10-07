LDear reader, my father was Teacher, my grandfather too, in the third generation I no longer wanted to take up the profession. But it never occurred to me that the many vacations and the little work could be an argument for continuing the family tradition. My father sat during the holidays on timetables and in the afternoon on exams or lesson preparation. There was also constant stress with parents demanding better grades or, for some reason, frustrated students painting the street in front of our house. That’s why I read with interest the piece by Julia Schaaf, editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, about the current situation of teachers in Germany. He would not have been happy with the full figures from the Education and Science Union, but probably would have been happy with the statements from the Association of Philologists. And despite everything, he enjoyed his job until the end. Because being able to open up the world to children is – actually – the most beautiful thing there is. At least according to the profession of journalist.

But let’s stay on the topic of education for a moment: Germany’s largest university is not at home in a famous student town like Heidelberg, Tübingen or Marburg. Not in Berlin, the metropolis of millions. Not even at the fine Munich addresses where so many prizes for excellent research go. But in one sober functional building on Juri-Gagarin-Ring in Erfurt. No neon signs, no inscriptions in golden letters on the facade announce this. You have to look closely to see the logo. Sebastian Balzter, economics editor of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, did it: IU look there, International University. If you’ve never heard of it, you don’t have to be ashamed. The rise has been so rapid that many in the country have not yet noticed it. Ten years ago, IU only had a few thousand students. Today, according to their own count, there are more than 100,000, the German highest number. How does it work? You do a lot of marketing, use the latest technology including artificial intelligence, but also meet all the requirements of government authorities.

This week the ICE trains between Frankfurt and Munich will be full of passengers who know each other well. To Real estate fair Expo Real The industry, which is strongly represented in the Rhine-Main area, is moving its workplace to the Bavarian capital in a largely closed manner. The visit to the Wiesn on the last evening of Oktoberfest, which is already traditional for long-time trade fair visitors, is probably the only fun event of the week. Because the mood is depressed, for some even at its lowest point. Construction contracts are being canceled, planning services are no longer in demand, and real estate trading is on hold. Project developers file for bankruptcy because they are crushed by the interest burden. Real estate agents and architectural firms are reducing their staff. Housing construction companies are no longer building apartments, but are mutating into housing renovation companies. Are there perhaps also good sides to the real estate crisis, asks Günter Murr, editor at the Rhein-Main-Zeitung. After all, it should become easier to acquire home ownership again, for example through discounts on property transfer tax.

