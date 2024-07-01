Given the inflation in the post-pandemic economy and various factors that affected the income of US citizensa new Survey reveals how much money people say they need to live financially secure in the country.

Although life in the United States is more financially secure than in many countries, The economy is also suffering blows that put the quality of life of its citizens at risk., and the pandemic was one of them. After 2021, Americans began to see the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, and a feeling of uncertainty about the future still remains.

From the data collected by Bankrate In a recently released survey, American citizens say that To live financially secure they need US$186,000 a yeardespite Only 6 percent earn that amount or more nationwide.

According to data published by official government agencies, the Average family income is between US$51,500 and US$86,000 per yearin a panorama in which financial stress continues to affect American citizens due to inflation.

Likewise, the study carried out by the financial services company for consumers through the survey of 2,400 Americans reflected that The younger generations are the ones that maintain greater optimism regarding earning the amount of money necessary to live safely.

How much money do you need to be rich in the United States?

Another key point that the survey capitalized on was the perception that American citizens have about social classes. According to the published data, the majority of the population She believes she would need to earn US$520,000 a year to be richa number higher than the 2023 survey in which they determined the amount of US$483,000.

American citizens believe they need $186,000 a year to live financially secure. Photo:iStock Share

In dialogue with the media CBS NewsBank Rate analyst Sarah Foster explained the main reasons behind this number. “Americans know where the bar is for living comfortably, but every time they get there, The cost of living is rising and the bar is getting further and further away“he commented.