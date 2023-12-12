'Forgive me', a novel starring Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos, aired its last episode on Friday, December 8, after several days of controversy due to the supposedly low rating of the fiction, which would have accelerated its end. Given this, Michelle Alexanderthe producer of the series, came to his defense and stated that these rumors were not true, since the novel was well accepted by the public.

But everything previously said would be forgotten, since last Friday's rating figures were revealed. Could 'Forgive me' defeat 'Dad in trouble' with its grand finale? In the following article we will tell you.

How much rating did the final episode of 'Perdóname' have?

According to the X account of El rating manda (@elratingmanda), 'Forgive me' obtained an 18.7 ratingwhich helped him consolidate himself as the only leader in his schedule, after defeating 'Magaly TV: la firma' and 'Papá en apuros', programs from ATV and Latina, who scored 7.5 and 6.3 points, respectively.

The final chapter of 'Forgive me' was seen by several people despite the rumors. Photo: América TV

These figures were announced after during the week there was talk about the failure of the fiction starring Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villaloboswhich caused Michelle Alexander, producer of fiction, will raise her voice. “We are finishing a very successful novel, 'Forgive me', it is ending with 20 rating points and I don't have any further comments to make because the numbers say so,” she said during the presentation of 'Luz de Esperanza'.

When was 'Perdóname' released?

'Forgive me' It premiered on Wednesday, September 27, on América Televisión. Its launch was involved in a lot of controversy, because it occurred shortly after a scandal came to light, which led to the end of the marriage between Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro, who publicly reunited for the novel.

It should be noted that Mikael and Fernanda, the couple's real-life children, also participate in this fiction, who in turn play the children of Lara and Lito, characters they bring to life. In addition, this experience marked the debut of both in acting.

