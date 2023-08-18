Magaly Medina brought back to the Peruvian screens, after 12 years, his reality show ‘La casa de Magaly’, a television format in which 11 celebrities released unexpected revelations about their personal lives. The television host presented this block as part of her show program, ‘Magaly TV, the firm’. At the premiere, the ‘Urraca’ showed the stars summoned and how each one entered the house where they will spend several days together. How did it go in tune? We tell you.

YOU CAN SEE: Gabriela Serpa clarifies Alfredo Benavides for insinuating that he was with Aldo Miyashiro: “He was my boss”

How did you experience the premiere of ‘La casa de Magaly’?

‘Magaly’s house’ It premiered on August 15 after being off the air for 12 years. Magaly Medina, for weeks, promoted the return of her reality show in which show business figures coexist for days inside a home. For this edition, there were changes and 11 famous summoned.

One by one they appeared on the scene:

Carlos Cacho

patrick suarez

the uchulu

Samahara Lobaton

Vanessa Lopez

Fiorella Retiz

Gabriela Serpa

renzo spraggon

Alfredo Benavides

Andres Hurtado

Shirley Cherres.

YOU CAN SEE: Shirley Cherres throws a dart at Carlos Cacho for the ‘Little Prince’ and he is outraged: “What is he talking about?”

How did the first episode of ‘La casa de Magaly’ do in ratings?

In her Instagram stories, Magaly Medina reported that the premiere of “La casa de Magaly” led in ratings during its time slot. According to what was shown, it was “the most watched” during the night of shows, for which it surpassed ‘The great chef: celebrities’, ‘Survivors’ and ‘LN Central’.

Here we detail the figures presented by the ATV figure:

‘Magaly’s house’: 12.0

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’: 6.7

‘LN Center’: 4.5

‘Survivors’: 4.2

Magaly Medina happy with the rating of ‘La casa de Magaly’. Photo: capture/Instagram

Where is ‘La casa de Magaly’ and what is it like inside?

“Magaly’s house” is located outside of Lima, as revealed by the host herself, Magaly Medina. She showed the viewers the facilities of the house where the 11 celebrities will make their own with their occurrences and uncovers of the show business.

What did Gabriela Serpa reveal about Miyashiro in ‘Magaly’s House’?

Gabriela Serpa made a series of clarifications to Alfredo Benavides for insinuating that she had a relationship with Aldo Miyashiro. The comic actress was uncomfortable after her partner suggested that she had a sentimental relationship with the driver of “La banda del chino”.

“Your comment is out of place. Aldo was my boss hue***. You know what? Do your two show with you no more. I’m just going to tell you to stop talking huev***”, he said.