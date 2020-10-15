new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi owns movable and immovable properties worth Rs 2.85 crore. Last year in 2019, PM Modi had assets worth Rs 2.49 crore. Now, by June 30, 2020, Modi’s wealth has increased by Rs 36 lakh. PM Modi himself has declared his assets. Actually, now it has become mandatory for the Prime Minister and all his cabinet to declare assets.

PM Modi’s wealth has increased with investment in bank, post office and some other safe place. A large part of his earnings is deposited in term deposits and savings accounts. They have received 3.3 lakh returns from deposits in banks.

How much movable and immovable property

The Prime Minister has a total movable property of Rs one crore 75 lakh 63 thousand 618. As of June 30, he had cash of only Rs 31,450. Three lakh 38 thousand 173 rupees are deposited in the State Bank at Gandhi Nagar. There is a deposit of 1 crore 60 lakh 28 thousand 939 in FDR and MOD. Has deposited about 8 lakh 43 thousand 124 rupees in NSC. 1 lakh 50 thousand 957 rupees in life insurance policy and 20 thousand rupees in tax saving infra bonds. There has been an increase of 26.26 per cent in movable assets over the previous year.

There has been no significant change in the prime minister’s fixed assets. There is a 3531 sq ft plot in Sector-1 of Gandhinagar named after Modi, which is worth 1.1 crores. PM Modi has no loan nor does he have a private car. He has four gold rings, which cost around 1.5 lakh rupees.

