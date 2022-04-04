Carlos Alcaraz is the new champion of the Miami Open and, for this reason, he turns out to be the most grateful player in terms of economic prize. In total, about 7.7 million euros are distributed (specifically, $8,584,055), which is a notable increase over last year’s figure, when $6,687,000 was distributed.

Of that number, the champion Alcaraz takes 1,113,942 euros. To his rival in the final, Ruud, corresponds to 584,556 euros. and both to Francisco Cerúndolo as Hubert Hurkaczthe two semifinalists, will receive a total of 311,214 euros each.

The distribution in the female box is exactly the same as in the male. So that, Iga Swiatekthe tournament champion, will pocket €1,113,942and Naomi Osakarunner-up, €584,556. Jessica Pegulawho beat Badosa by his withdrawal, and belinda bencic They will each win 311,214 euros.