LONDON — In the tedious march of life, we find joy in the little things: the sunrise. A good glass of wine. The greasy snap of a French fry.

But not so fast! Life offers no simple pleasures, and even that delicious crunch comes with an important debate: How much potato should a real French fry contain?

This was recently immortalized by a British tax appeals court, which ruled that Walkers Sensations Poppadoms, fluffy, non-crispy potato medallions, are, in fact, the same as potato chips.

The ruling means Walkers, owned by Pepsico, will have to pay the same value-added tax on its poppadoms as it does on its various potato chips. More importantly, a trial judge has recorded the kind of ruling that is sure to disproportionately irritate the masses.

“Food is probably one of the most visceral and powerful ways to express cultural identity,” said Ty Matejowsky, an anthropology professor at the University of Central Florida. As such, he said, the court ruling was unlikely to change anyone's mind on the matter.

A poppadom is a circular, flat, crispy wafer usually made from chickpea flour. Traditionally, they are the size of a tortilla. However, Walkers made them smaller, closer to the size of a potato chip. They launched their poppadoms in the late 1980s.

The debate revolves around whether poppadoms are food or snacks. For purposes of the law, “food” requires preparation and must be eaten as part of something larger. “Snacks” are efficient packages that can be enjoyed alone. Like, say, a bag of chips.

In Britain, most food products are exempt from tax, but the current Value Added Tax rate for snacks such as crisps is 20 percent. That makes the stakes with Walkers' poppadoms multimillion-dollar.

Walkers has claimed since 2021 that its poppadoms are not the same as crisps and should therefore be exempt from tax like most other foods.

There are many reasons, Walkers' lawyers said, why a poppadom is not a fry: it must be eaten with other things like sauces — or, one might say, prepared. And any “ordinary person on the street” would know that they are not the same. Perhaps most critically, Walkers argued, the types of starch and potato granules used to make poppadom should not be counted as potato ingredients.

But the judge said that although poppadoms may not contain as much potato as a traditional French fry, the appropriate proportion of potato, poppadom and French fry is up to the individual.

“The products obviously contain potatoes,” the judge wrote.

Walkers, which did not respond to a request for comment, has until mid-March to appeal. Until then, the law has spoken. Spiritually, it could be a poppadom. But legally — at least for now — it's a potato chip.

