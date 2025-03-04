Daily physical activity is essential to maintain and improve health at all stages of life. Incorporating regular exercise in the daily routine not only prevents chronic diseases, but also improves mental well -being and quality of life.

According to a study published in ‘The Lancet‘In 2024, population inactivity has increased year after year. His estimates ventured that the proportion of adults that will not reach the recommended levels of physical activity in 2030 will be 35 %.

Scientific evidence is clear: physical activity is essential for health, but we do not reach sufficient levels. What kind of exercise should we do? And how much?

What kind of exercise should I do?

Regular exercise offers multiple advantages for physical and mental health. The practice of daily physical exercise can act as a protective factor against mental health problems. This includes somatic symptoms, anxiety, social dysfunction and depression.









However, it should be taken into account that not all people respond in the same way to exercise. There is a lack of consensus between the mechanisms of action and the big main problem: adherence (that is, the exercise is done).

To obtain optimal health WHO advises to combine different types of exercise:

Aerobic exercises

Activities such as walking at a light pace, swimming, bicycle or dance increase heart rate and improve cardiovascular resistance.

It is recommended at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week.

Muscle strengthening exercises

Strength training, such as lifting weights, using our own body or other materials such as resistance bands, helps maintain and/or increase muscle mass and strength.

The minimum recommendation is to perform at least this type of exercise twice a week.

Exercises to improve flexibility and balance

Activities such as Yoga and Taichí improve flexibility and balance. Not only that, but the exercise of force worked in a good amplitude of movement seems to be sufficient to work flexibility.

The objective will be to be able to perform any type of task. Also, in the case of the elderly, it will be reduced in number of falls. In fact, exercise can be a beneficial factor in older women and who consume large number of drugs.

How much exercise should you do according to my age?

WHO recommendations vary depending on the age and health of each person. Remember that we talk about the minimum!

For children and adolescents (between 5 and 17 years)

At least it is recommended 60 minutes daily of moderate physical activity to vigorous. Most of the exercise must be aerobic (run, swim, bike).

At least three times a week they must perform activities that strengthen muscles and bones. For example, jumps, flexions and impact sports.

Despite the fear that has always been on the exercise of strength in children, we know that the benefits of training exceed risks.

What we should keep in mind is to choose the right exercises, since it is not only necessary to use weights as we have previously appointed. In addition, it will be necessary that there is good supervision and good technique, that the progression is safe and integrate it with the game for an improvement of adhesion.

Adults (between 18 and 64)

For adults, it is recommended between 150 and 300 minutes per week of moderate aerobic activity, or between 75 and 150 minutes of intense activity. It should be complemented with muscle strengthening exercises at least twice a week.

Older adults (65 years and older)

The recommendations are the same as for adults, but with a special approach to balance and coordination exercises, at least three times a week, to prevent falls.

Pregnant women and postpartum

It is recommended at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week. In addition, exercises that imply risk of falling or impact in the abdominal zone should be avoided.

Integrating exercise into the daily routine Incorporating physical activity in everyday life does not have to be complicated. Among the strategies to stay active are: Establish realistic goals. You should start with small and attainable objectives, such as walking 10 minutes a day, go one day a week to do that activity that you like to gradually increase the duration and intensity. Find activities that enjoyand. Exercises that are pleasant to increase the probability of maintaining long -term routine should be chosen. Remember that the best exercise is what is done. Make exercise a priority. Schedule your exercise sessions as you would with any other important appointment. Involve friends and familys. Exercising in company can increase motivation and convert activity into a pleasant social experience. Take advantage of daily opportunities. Go up or down the stairs instead of the elevator, walk or go by bicycle instead of driving short distances or performing active pauses during the work will increase our physical activity much more than we think. Something that usually worries in the adult population is the factor “I don’t have time.” Within training, strategies such as using multiartical exercises (such as squatillas), performing a minimum of four weekly series per muscular group with adequate load and reducing breaks can help us reach that minimum, even if you don’t have to settle.

Final considerations

Before starting any exercise program, especially if you have pre -existing health conditions or has been a sedentary person, it is advisable to consult with a health and training professional.

Any amount of physical activity is better than any and its benefits accumulate over time. The key is found in constancy and the choice of activities that conform to their preferences and lifestyle.

Incorporating daily physical exercise is an investment in your present and future health. With an adequate combination of aerobic exercises, strengthening and flexibility, you can improve your general well -being and enjoy a healthier and more active life.

Borja Romero Bilbao: Teaching staff and researcher in Health Sciences (Nursing and Biomedicine) at the San Jorge University. Nurse in the Aragonese Health Service.

Benjamín Gaya-Sancho: Teaching staff and researcher in nursing and biomedicine at the San Jorge University. Nurse in the Emergency Department of the Quirónsalud Zaragoza Hospital.

Daniel Sanjuán Sánchez: Physiotherapist and research teacher at the Faculty of Health Sciences of the San Jorge University. Associated Professor at the Faculty of Nursing and Physiotherapy at the University of Lleida. Member of the iPhysio Research Group.