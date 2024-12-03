smell good It is one of the requirements for male attractiveness, and for this, in addition to having good body hygiene (and changing clothes), you must use perfume. However, it is not the man who uses enormous amounts of cologne that smells better, but rather the man who knows how to get the most out of it. The amount you put mattersbut also the type of fragrance used and how to apply it. The first thing to be clear about is that using an eau de parfum, a perfume extract or an eau de toilette (which are much more common) is not the same. Each one has a different concentration of essential oils and this influences the duration of the smell.

Differences between eau de parfum and eau de toilette

Julien Pruvostcreative director of Trudon, explains that “the perfume extract It has the highest concentration of essential oils, between 20% and 40%. Its aroma is more intense and long-lasting, and can remain on the skin for up to 24 hours. He eau de parfum (EDP) has a concentration of 15% to 20%. It is less intense than pure perfume, but is still long-lasting, lasting 6 to 8 hours. and the eau de toilette (EDT) is the one with the lowest concentration, between 5% and 15%. “It is lighter and fresher, perfect for everyday use, and usually lasts between 3 and 4 hours.”

How many sprays do you have to apply to smell good and not waste the perfume?

Perfume is an extension of our personality, and is part, like clothing, of the image we want to project of ourselves, and in this sense, Miguel Bartolomebrand manager of Isolée, believes that “everyone should do what they like and what makes them feel good. Someone who seeks to be the center of attention will surely be more than happy to shower in their favorite fragrance. Or the other way around: there are those who only want to be smelled by the people who are close to them. Since there are no fixed rules, the expert gives a series of guidelines, so you know how much perfume you should apply to smell good. «With an essence or scented oil, just a couple of drops is enough. If we talk about an extract, with 1 or 2 sprays we would be ready. For an eau de parfum, 3 or 4 sprays They are perfect (although those looking for a little more power can use some extra). And if you are from the team eau de toilette, 5 or 6 sprays “They would be perfect.”

The Hedonist by Ex Nihilo (245 euros, 50 ml). Built around a fresh and invigorating explosion of citrus and ginger, it opens with woody notes of patchouli and amber woods and is enriched with a fruity touch.



Where to apply perfume so that the smell lasts longer

In addition to the amount and type of fragrance chosen, other issues must also be taken into account, such as the best area of ​​the body to apply it. «To prolong the smell, apply the perfume to warm areas with good blood circulation, known as pulse points. These are the dollshe neck and behind the earsthe fold of the elbowshe belly button and the ankles and behind the knees», recommends Julien Pruvost.









Absolu L’Eau de Parfum by Trudon (210 euros). To compose this delicate, intoxicating and carnal fragrance, perfumer Antoine Lie was inspired by the Orangerie of the Palace of Versailles and the timeless power of the orange blossom, revered by perfumers as an iconic ingredient.



Miguel Bartolomé advises, on the other hand, moisturize the skin of the body before of perfume application. «Dry skin is like a sponge: it absorbs any liquid that comes in front of it (including perfume). This causes the aroma to evaporate sooner than expected. Instead, hydrated skin acts as a solid base, retaining the fragrance much longer. And if you add to that the strategy of applying it in key areas, your body becomes an authentic olfactory soundtrack.

The most common mistakes men make when using perfume

Both experts agree that the biggest mistake men make is “overdoing the amount of perfume, something that can be very intrusive for others.” We’ve all had that experience of entering an elevator and really feeling overwhelmed by the trail of a fragrance that is too intense. Another common mistake is “rub your wrists after application. And this classic gesture breaks the molecules of the perfume and ruins the magic. “You have to let it settle on its own,” says Miguel Bartolomé.

Another error, quite normal, is put the perfume directly on the clothes. «Some perfumes can stain clothing or not develop correctly on certain fabrics. A good idea is to spray a cloud of perfume into the air and pass through it. “This way you will know how your fragrance behaves on textiles in a way that hardly involves any risk,” recommends Julien Pruvost. It is also not advisable to put it on your hair, since there are already perfumes developed specifically for hair for that purpose.

Bleu de Chanel for hair (86 euros, 90 ml). This perfume developed for hair, prolongs the aromatic-woody trail of Chanel’s legendary masculine fragrance.



The last error is «not choosing the right perfume for the occasion: Fragrances that are too strong or intense may not be appropriate for work or daytime events. Just as you change your clothes to go out to a party, go to a wedding, or to a work meeting, you should pay attention to the perfume you apply.

Furthermore, Miguel Bartolomé remembers «perfumes also expirelike the rest of the cosmetics. If the bottle has been collecting dust for years, it’s time for a refresh! “There is nothing worse than putting on stale perfume.”