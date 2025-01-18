The ordinary retirement age in Spain does not stop increasing and will continue to do so until reach 67 years of age in 2025.

The current limit is set at 66 years and 8 months for those who have contributed less than 38 years and 6 months, although those who exceed that number of years worked may stop working at age 65.

However, There is the possibility of accessing early retirement to retire early. Specifically, it is possible to stop working up to two years earlier if you do so voluntarily and up to four years earlier. Thus, you could retire just three months early if you wish.

Yes indeed, Social Security applies a series of reductions for early retirement in 2025. In this case we are going to see how much pension you lose by stopping working three months before what would correspond to you.

How early retirement is calculated

The percentage of pension that is lost due to early retirement depends on three factors:

The moment of retirement: The more you anticipate the withdrawal, the greater the reduction will be. Years quoted: The more years you contribute, the smaller the reduction will be for retiring 3 months early. The type of early retirement: The impact is much lower in forced retirement than in voluntary retirement.

How much pension do you lose by retiring three months early?

Everything you have just seen crystallizes in tables of Social Security reducing coefficients, which determine how much is lost for each month of early retirement.

These reductions for retiring three months early They range from 3.52% to 3.04% depending on what you have contributed in the case of voluntary early retirement and are reduced somewhat more for forced early retirement.

How much pension do you lose with 3 months of voluntary early retirement:

With less than 38 years and 6 months of contributions: 3.54%.

Between 38 years and 6 months and 41 years and 6 months of contributions: 3.36%.

Between 41 years and 6 months and 44 years and 6 months of contributions: 3.20%.

More than 44 years and 6 months of contributions: 3.04%.

How much do you lose in pension with 3 months of forced early retirement:

With less than 38 years and 6 months of contributions: 1.88%.

Between 38 years and 6 months and 41 years and 6 months of contributions: 1.75%.

Between 41 years and 6 months and 44 years and 6 months of contributions: 1.63%.

More than 44 years and 6 months of contributions: 1.50%.

The pension reduction with non-voluntary retirement is greater because the period to be counted is up to two years, on the one hand, and because it does not obey the worker’s desire, but rather circumstances beyond his control, on the other.

Early retirement requirements

To access early retirement in 2025, it is necessary to meet four requirements:

Be between 64 years and 8 months and 62 years and 8 months depending on whether it is a voluntary or forced retirement.

Be registered and up to date with Social Security payments.

Have the right to a pension higher than the minimum.

Have contributed for more than 35 years, two of them in the last 15 years (33 years for non-voluntary retirement).

Furthermore, in the case of forced retirement, it will be necessary to prove that the retirement is not voluntary. Thus, it could be due to the death, retirement or disability of the employer, some type of judicial cause or force majeure or being a victim of gender violence, for example.

In any case, the important thing is that the decision to retire is not the worker’s own.