A week ago, the BoerBurger Movement thundered into the provincial houses. And the consequences of that electoral landslide were clearly visible this week. Parties fumble with the authority of their leaders. The atmosphere in the coalition is to cut. And the call for changes in nitrogen policy is increasing.

In this issue of The Hague Affairs we discuss to what extent adjustment is possible. Are there court rulings? And European rules? And agreements in the coalition agreement? How will the coalition get out of this? You will hear from Lamyae Aharouay, Rik Rutten and Pim van den Dool what the possible scenarios are for Rutte IV.

