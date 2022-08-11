The father of Giulia and Alessia, who died in Riccione at the station, in a terrible accident that gave them no escape, he feels no grudge towards those who point the finger at him, considering him guilty of the tragic death of his beloved daughters. He he has no hard feelings for the haters that from the early hours, especially on social media, they lashed out at him for making them go dancing.

Vittorio Pisanu he decided to write a letter to Repubblica, after saying goodbye to his daughters at the funeral that took place in his city. He breaks the silence to say that he does not bear a grudge and does not hate those who accuse him of killing them.

I do not bear a grudge with respect to the shouting inconsultation that was unleashed in the aftermath of the tragedy that struck me. On the contrary, I want my girls not to have died in vain, that this misfortune leads to something good, to an absolute good, for everyone.

I live the suffering morally and spiritually comforted by the many people who daily flooded me and my home with a humanity and sweetness that goes beyond measure and imagination, with the awareness of the new beginning that awaits me, in the fervent desire to try to transform the unfair event in absolute good.

These are the words of Giulia and Alessia Pisanu’s father, who had always accompanied them to the disco and had always gone to pick them up. Except that damn Sunday morning, when she wanted to be there with them at the exit of the Peter Pan nightclub.

Giulia’s and Alessia’s dad died in Riccione, their dad wasn’t with them that evening: he felt bad

On other occasions their father had already gone to pick them up at the disco, because music and dancing were their great passion, which the sisters shared along with other passions.

Destiny wanted him to be sick that evening. He wasn’t well. And he could not go and take his angels, tragically dead hit by a Frecciarossa train.