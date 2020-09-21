new Delhi: The central government approved the minimum support price (MSP) on the Rabi crop on Monday amidst a ruckus over the farmers’ bill. MSP has been increased on wheat, gram, barley, lentils, mustard and rapeseed. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi.

How much MSP increased on which crop?

Wheat

The support price of wheat has been declared at Rs 1975 per quintal. The support price of wheat has increased by Rs 50 per quintal. This is an increase of 2.6 percent. Farmers will get 106 percent profit on the cost price.

gram

The support price of gram was declared at Rs 5100 per quintal. The support price of gram increased by Rs 225 per quintal. This is an increase of 4.6 percent. Farmers will get a profit of 78 percent on the cost price.

Barley

The support price of barley was declared at Rs 1600 per quintal. The support price of barley increased by Rs 75 per quintal. This is an increase of 4.9 percent. Farmers will get 65 percent profit on the cost price.

Lentil

The support price of lentils was declared at Rs 5100 per quintal. The support price of lentils increased by Rs 300 per quintal. This is an increase of 6.3 percent. Farmers will get a profit of 78 percent on the cost price.

Mustard and rapeseed

The support price of mustard and rapeseed was declared at Rs 4650 per quintal. Mustard and rapeseed support price increased by Rs 225 per quintal. This is a 5.1 percent increase. Farmers will get 93 percent profit on the cost price.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told in the Lok Sabha that a decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Agriculture Minister said, “Minimum Support Price (MSP), Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) system will be in place, government procurement will continue and farmers will be able to sell their products wherever they want.”

