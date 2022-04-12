For several years, the price of fuel has been rising steadily in Mexico and throughout the world. Currently, armed conflicts have played their part in driving up gasoline costs, breaking all kinds of historical records around the world. That is why the theme of save gas has become more important.

The cost that families make in transport is usually higher, due to the higher cost of services, spare parts, but, above all, due to the gasoline price that has been shooting. The money that we dedicate to our transfers is “sacred”, because we must always insure it. It is therefore an unavoidable outlay, but we can save gasoline by changing some driving habits.

Driving habits to save gas in your car

One of the key elements has to do with the speed at which you drive. For example, the difference between traveling at 110 kilometers per hour instead of 90 kilometers per hour is very important.

Well, according to the National Commission for the Efficient Use of Energy (Conuee), a car uses 20 percent more gasoline at 110 kilometers per hour than if it were driving at 9 0.

Let us remember that 110 kilometers per hour is usually the maximum speed allowed in a large part of the national territory, also, how many times do you not exceed that limit?

The best thing then, is to leave a little earlier than normal and drive at a more moderate speed, in order to improve our fuel efficiency, which is the same as saving money.

Driving mistakes that use up a lot of gas:

Overheating the engine . Many people are in the habit of warming up the engine for up to 10 minutes before starting. This represents, on average, 100 milliliters of gasoline consumed by running the engine empty. Ideally, warm up the engine for a minute or two.

. Many people are in the habit of warming up the engine for up to 10 minutes before starting. This represents, on average, 100 milliliters of gasoline consumed by running the engine empty. Ideally, warm up the engine for a minute or two. accelerate quickly . Sometimes we get into the habit of driving like we’re in a chase. The idea is that, at each stop, we resume acceleration gradually, because doing so quickly can increase gasoline consumption by up to 50 percent as far as actuating the accelerator is concerned.

. Sometimes we get into the habit of driving like we’re in a chase. The idea is that, at each stop, we resume acceleration gradually, because doing so quickly can increase gasoline consumption by up to 50 percent as far as actuating the accelerator is concerned. Air conditioning either. Although there are areas where air conditioning is essential to withstand high temperatures, there are times when it could not be used, because it increases fuel consumption by 10 percent.

either. Although there are areas where air conditioning is essential to withstand high temperatures, there are times when it could not be used, because it increases fuel consumption by 10 percent. Trunk as a warehouse. Sometimes we accumulate things in the trunk of the car and it becomes like a kind of rolling warehouse. The bad thing about this is that the weight increases gasoline consumption, so much so that 50 kilos of cargo can increase gasoline consumption by more than 2 percent.

All of the above is in terms of driving habits. Remember that another important element for your car to be more fuel efficient is related to its mechanical condition.

In this case, the recommendation is to carry out preventive services in a timely manner, using the best quality filters and oils, and that are suitable for the vehicle, among other aspects.