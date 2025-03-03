It is increasingly common to see people paying by card, with the mobile phone or even with smart watches. However, the cash He has not disappeared at all and there are those who take out of the ATMs to carry something loose or for small payments.

They are for these small purchases when cash is used, as indicated by a report of habits of the use of the cash of the Bank of Spain. Cash money You can also solve unforeseen situations since on some occasion the shops have run out of a network and, therefore, with the unused datáphones.

Removing cash also has limitations that depend mainly on what is allowed by the entity and the account. Also in accordance with what the legislation marks.

The amount that can be taken in cash

In general, the maximum amount that can be removed from cash once and without the Tax Agency ask is 3,000 euros. From this amount it will be necessary to inform the entity that it will prepare a proof of withdrawal and use of that money.









The amount that can be drawn in cash, according to the bank

Beyond this issue, banks also mark their own daily withdrawal limits at the ATMs. On the other hand, It is usually frequent that there is a default limit of between 600 and 1000 euros per card and dayalthough this can be changed through the bank’s application, never exceeding the limit of cash withdrawal that the entity allows.

According to the ‘Help My Cash’ portal, these are the amounts that can be removed based on each bank:

A GAD3 survey and the denaria platform indicates that six out of ten Spaniards claim that every time It is more difficult to access cash.

On the other hand, according to the Tax Agency, cash operations of more than 1,000 euros cannot be made, although a recent Brussels report questions this stop. In Europe there is some disparity since countries are divided between those that do not impose limits and the most restrictive such as Spain.