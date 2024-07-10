At 7 p.m., the Colombian National Team, led by Nestor Lorenzo, will seek to beat Uruguay in the semifinals and make their way to the grand final of the Copa América. The ‘Tricolor’ will play at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to the criteria of

With the final just a few days away and the first-placed team in the tournament, Argentina, who managed to defeat Canada with a score of 2-0, on June 10th the team that will advance to the next phase will be known and will compete the final next Sunday, July 14, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Uruguay and Colombia are fighting for a place in the Copa America final. According to Conmebol, “the last time the two teams reached the final, Colombia in 2001, and Uruguay in 2011, both teams won the title.”

How much money would the Colombian national team earn if it wins the Copa América?

The Colombian National Team arrives as one of the favorites of the continental tournament and the aspirations are greater to be crowned champion in the 48th edition of the tournament.

According to ‘FutbolRed’, the winner will take the sum of 16 million dollarsThis figure may vary, because Conmebol gives out additional bonuses. So far, the team has earned 4 million dollars.

However, if Uruguay were to win, Colombia would have the chance to compete for third and fourth place in the tournament.

Third place: five million dollars.

Fourth place: four million dollars.

Uruguay and Colombia are fighting for a place in the Copa América final. Photo:iStock Share

Time and where to watch it?

After winning the quarter-final match against Panama with a score of 5-0, the Colombian National Team will face rival Uruguay at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The match is at 7 p.m., but coverage on several national channels begins at 5 p.m.

To watch the match, RCN Channel, Caracol and Directv Sports will broadcast the Copa América semi-final.

More news in EL TIEMPO

CAMILA SANCHEZ FAJARDO

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME