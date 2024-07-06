Once again, the millions of fans and players of the Colombian National Football Team are living the dream of bringing thethe second Copa America 2024 to Colombiaa competition that has been taking place in the United States since June 20 and will run until July 14.

According to the criteria of

On July 2, the group stage was completed and the eight teams that would compete in the quarterfinals were chosen, which have been taking place since July 4 and until July 6 in the United States.

In the evening hours, the Colombian football team faces the neighboring Panamanian national teama match where he hopes to advance to the semi-finals.

The team led by Néstor Lorenzo qualified for the quarter-finals as first in Group D, with a total of seven points after a 1-1 draw against Brazil.

The tricolor was the leader of group D with 7 points. Photo:Christian Alvarez/ FCF Share

It is known that by advancing to the quarterfinals, the tricolor received an important prize of around 2 million dollars as a ‘bonus’ for participating and having a good performance in the oldest national team competition in the world.

To these 2 million dollars must be added that they would also receive the same sum just for participating in the Copa América 2024, that is, at this time the tricolor players would have around 4 million dollars, which corresponds to approximately 16.3 billion Colombian pesos.

How much would the Colombian national team earn if it advances to the semifinals of the 2024 Copa América?



According to information revealed by the Spanish sports newspaper ‘Marca’, the teams that manage to advance to the semi-final of the 2024 Copa América will receive around another 4 million dollars.

Likewise, this media outlet specializing in international football assures that the team that manages to take home the trophy and the title of winner of the 2024 Copa América would receive a significant sum of money that is around 16 million dollars, which corresponds to approximately 65.3 billion Colombian pesos.

Also, the runner-up would receive $7 million, third place $5 million, and fourth place $4 million.

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO