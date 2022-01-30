Microsoft has pledged to honor its agreements, but releases after 2023 are still up in the air.

2022 kicked off with one of the most important news in the history of the industry: Microsoft had bought Activision Blizzard, taking control of some of the most iconic and profitable sagas of video games. The astronomical number of the acquisition amounted to about 70,000 million dollars and meant taking over the popular Call of Duty franchise.

PlayStation would stop entering between 87 and 260 million dollars in royaltiesThe reaction after the agreement in the competition was not long in coming, leading Sony to suffer a stock market crash after the acquisition. But there were still many issues to be resolved, and one of the main ones had to do with the future of Call of Duty on PlayStation. The Wall Street Journal wanted to anticipate possible scenarios by publishing a study that estimated the number that Sony would stop earning if Microsoft decided to take Activision’s flagship franchise from PlayStation consoles.

PlayStation would stop entering a figure between 10,000 and 30,000 million yen, between 87 and 260 million dollars in royalties. For the moment, Phil Spencer has been committed to the agreements of the saga on Sony consoles, in addition to sending a friendly message pointing out the importance of the role of the Japanese company in the industry.

However, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier recently shared new information, prompting further uncertainty about the future of the war franchise following the termination of agreements between Activision and PlayStation. These would include the next three games in the saga, including two core titles and a revision of Call of Duty: Warzone, and which would arrive before 2024.

