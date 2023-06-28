In the last hours, the news of the possible departure of the player has gained strength carlos rodriguez Cruz Azul to try their luck in the Old Continent.
According to information from Ekrem Konurthe team of the Fiorentina from Serie A in Italy is interested in the services of the Mexican midfielder, so they will charge for his services.
How much money would Cruz Azul earn from the sale of Charly Rodríguez to Europe?
Although it is true that the journalist does not speak of a figure for the signing, it is expected that there are several points that will be taken into account for the sale of the footballer, where his age (26 years) is valued, as well as his participation in the Mexican team.
According to the portal specialized in transfers, transfer marktthe value of the letter of carlos rodriguez in the leg market it is 8 million dollars, so those with long cement pants will not let it out for less than €12 million.
More information on Mexican soccer transfers:
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when there is more information about it. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
For now, the Cruz Azul team is preparing to debut on matchday 1 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, when next Saturday they enter the always complicated field of the Jalisco Stadium, to measure forces against the Zorros del Atlas, in a match at take place at 9:00 p.m., and you can follow it through the TUDN signal.
#money #Cruz #Azul #earn #sale #Charly #Rodríguez #Europe
Leave a Reply