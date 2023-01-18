This month of January brings us very good football with the return of all domestic competitions and also the Champions League. However, PSG has been allowed to take a break from their competition and travel to Saudi Arabia to participate in a friendly against the stars of the league led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Gallardo. Most likely, the Parisian team will go with all the starting stars, since in this type of match the contract requires that certain footballers play.
According to L’Equipe, the French team will enter 10 million euros for participating in the friendly against the Riyadh team. This amount is the budget of some elite teams, so although a priori it seems little for the coffers of a club as rich as PSG, it must be valued.
In fact, those 10 million euros would also serve to increase the Financial Fair Play of the Parisian team, since UEFA forces these clubs to justify the investment and this income will allow them to spend more on signings and salaries.
On the other hand, this friendly is part of Saudi Arabia’s strategy to win the candidacy for the 2030 World Cup. The Saudis want soccer to be a large part of the showcase to transfer the benefits of the Arab country to the planet. To battle against the almighty PSG, the Saudis have managed to put together an interesting team with footballers like Pity Martínez, André Carrillo and Luciano Vietto will be some of the names that will be alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, but Salem Al-Dawsari must also be highlighted. the player who scored the winning goal for Saudi Arabia against Argentina in the World Cup in Qatar.
For his part, there is no doubt that at PSG we will see Mbappé, Neymar, Ramos and especially Messi, in what would possibly be his last duel against Cristiano Ronaldo.
