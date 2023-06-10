😱 A look at what will be Messi’s presentation with Inter Miami? ( @Jorge__Mas ) pic.twitter.com/6Gca5uPDjj

A series of Apple; % TV rights; % of actions; participation of @adidas in the operation; real estate businesses of which several have already started; immediacy of Copa America; face of the next World Cup?; property of the @afa in Miami. It all adds up and added up. Messi = Inter Miami

This rule was decreed so that David Beckham could reach the league, and precisely the Englishman is today the co-owner of Inter Miami.

In addition to the annual salary, Messi will also receive other benefits as part of his arrival in the United States, such as a percentage of TV rights, percentage of shares, real estate deals and more.