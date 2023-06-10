That he was going back to FC Barcelona, that he was going to play in Saudi Arabia, that the chance to go to the United States appeared… finally, Lionel Andrés Messi himself has just confirmed that will play for Inter Miami in the MLSto trace there the last glimpses of his magnificent football career.
The world champion with the Argentine team in Qatar 2022, who had already confirmed that he was not going to continue at PSG in France, gave a joint interview in Paris to Mundo Deportivo and Sport in which he stated the reasons why he opted for the United States team and not for Barcelona, expressing that his first intention was to return to the club “Culé” but between the indecision and the inconveniences that the institution is going through, he opted for tranquility and the Miami project.
How much did economics have to do with it and how much will the best player on the planet earn in the United States? Here we tell you.
How much money will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami?
The annual salary that Lionel Messi will receive at Inter Miami will be around 50 million dollars a year: although MLS has a salary cap, there are franchise players They can exceed that limit.
This rule was decreed so that David Beckham could reach the league, and precisely the Englishman is today the co-owner of Inter Miami.
In addition to the annual salary, Messi will also receive other benefits as part of his arrival in the United States, such as a percentage of TV rights, percentage of shares, real estate deals and more.
What is the tax that Inter Miami must pay for Messi?
Inter Miami has two franchise soccer players today: the Venezuelan Josef Martínez and the Mexican Rodolfo Pizarro.
To sign the third designated player, franchises must pay a “luxury tax” that is currently around u$250,000, to be split with the other MLS teams.
