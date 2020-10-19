The Government of India has a small savings scheme of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) Post Office under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. This scheme is safe and you get good interest on investing in it. After the birth of a girl child, an account can be opened under this scheme before the age of 10 years. After the age of 18, up to 50 percent of the amount can be withdrawn for higher education of the girl child. At the age of 21 or after the marriage of the girl, the account matures and the entire money gets mixed with interest.

How much money will I get at the time of maturity?

If you are planning to invest in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, then you can calculate the amount received at the time of maturity today. But first the eligibility criteria of the scheme have to be met. It is mandatory for the girl to be a resident of India. He should not be more than 10 years of age.

You can invest at least 250 and maximum of 1.5 lakh rupees in a financial year. It is mandatory to make at least one contribution every year till the girl completes 14 years. After this, it is not necessary to deposit any amount in the account from the age of 15 to 21 years. Depending on the prevailing interest rate, it can be further calculated till the time of maturity.

According to this benefit

Suppose in 2020, if a person opens an account from Rs 1,000 a month, then he will have to put 12 thousand rupees every year for 14 years i.e. by 2033. 8.6 percent interest will be provided every year, so when the child is 21 years old, he will get Rs 6,07,128. It is worth noting that in 14 years, only 1.68 lakh rupees had to be deposited in the account. The remaining Rs 4,39,128 is of interest.

Income tax exemption benefits

Tax exemption can be availed under Section 80C of Income Tax Act for investing in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. The scheme gets more interest than PPF. Apart from the post office, you can go to the bank and open an account under this scheme. To open an account, the girl’s birth certificate, address proof or address card of the parent will be required. If you do not have an Aadhaar card, you can also open an account through documents such as ration card, driving license, electricity bill, passport etc.

