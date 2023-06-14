Chivas is moving within the market due to the arrival of players that make Paunovic’s squad broader and stronger. This week the arrivals of Marín and Whalley have been announced, which, although they are not requested by the coaching staff, are the result of Fernando Hierro’s search work inside and outside Mexico, for sports options, affordable in the subject of money and willing to wear the shirt of the Verde Valle team.
Right now the focus is on Alan Pulido, the striker that Chivas wants so much and that although it was not Paunovic’s express request either, he would be happy to add him to his stellar eleven. The only name that has been an express request from the Serbian coach is that of Fidel Ambríz, a young talent from León who is in a plausible sports version and who has an amazing future. However, he is possibly the only signing that is completely ruled out by the board.
In 90min we have informed you that the communication between León and Chivas has ended suddenly once the Guadalajara team has found out the price for the Mexican youth, which has now been revealed. The people of Grupo Pachuca demand 15 million dollars for the national team, an amount of money that the Vergara family has not authorized to disburse and that it would never do, and that has left the people from Guadalajara out of the race for Fidel.
