02/17/2025



Updated at 8:49 p.m.





‘The island of temptations’ He has managed to hook during his eight editions thousands of Spanish spectators. There are many who, season by season, hook closely the experiences of the Five protagonist couples that test their love in an idyllic environment surrounded by single who will try to doubt their relationship and themselves to fall in temptation.

This latest edition is being one of the most frantic, with the most alive temptation than ever. Waiting for the program presented by Sandra Barneda to come to an end, there are many who theorize what participants will come together from the island and which will be carried away by the instincts and will fall into temptation with the singles who intend to them.

However, these are not the only questions asked by the program spectators. In fact, many carry several editions wondering how much couples charge for participating in the famous reality of Telecinco and if the tempting also take a pinch after passing through Villa Playa and Villa Montaña. We tell you all the details about the money they take The participants of ‘The island of temptations’.

The money that couples of ‘The island of temptations’

Although Mediaset It has never confirmed the amounts offered to couples who participate in reality, the money that the program contestants have come to light. In each new edition, Dominican Republic welcomes five new couples who, in addition to taking an experience with all paid expenses And the public exhibition offered by their participation, they also receive economic remuneration for their contract.









It is not a simple task, because first you have to go through an exhaustive selection process and accept the conditions offered by Telecinco space and many of them do not. This is what happened with YouTuber Patricia Domínguezbetter known as ‘Patriza’to which the program proposed to participate in ‘The island of temptations’ with his partner and that, although He rejected the offerhe has revealed the cache they offered to put his love to the test.

According to the influencer, couples of contestants of ‘The island of temptations’ can win up to 3,000 euros during their passage through the Telecinco program. Each contestant receives in particular Between 1,000 and 1,500 euros per monthalthough to this salary that we must add the price of flights, diets and accommodation in the very expensive villas in which they reside during the experience.

The little salary was one of the reasons why Patriza decided to reject the chain’s offer: «About a thousand and peak euros per personthat is, double as a couple. It seemed like a joke. I won more staying at home. I don’t know how much they would have offered others or much less. That made me quite funny, ”said the creator of content in a video.

How much money does the tempting ‘The island of temptations’ earn?

The thing changes radically if we talk about singles who come as Tentors to ‘The island of temptations’. Although these men and women also have a main role within the development of reality and charge for their participation, their salary is much lower to the couples who come to the Dominican Republic to test their love.

It is known that Telecinco space pays around 900 euros to each temptingalthough these also take money from diets, flights and accommodation included in a dream zone. To this money is also added the possibility of continuing to participate in television programs thanks to debateswhere they receive some 300 euros for participation.

In addition, depending on the role that each of these participants has had in their edition, many of them can increase their relevance in social networkswinning followers and getting Advertising contracts with brands that they would not have achieved otherwise.