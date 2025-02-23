There are metallic awards for the most prominent athletes of the Zurich Marathon of Seville. In addition to the medalthe Giraldillo replica And personal satisfaction not only to end such demanding proof but also to do so in the most outstanding positions, the organization rewards with economic gratifications the effort and result of the best in the finish line. There is remuneration equality in the awardsso women perceive the same money as men.

According to the bases of the Hispanic marathon, The winners take $ 15,000 (about 14,300 euros to change), while the second classified of the absolute general in boys and girls receive 7,500 (7,200 euros) and, third parties, 5,000 (4,800). For the rooms it is destined 2,000; For the fifths, 1,500; For the sixth, $ 1,000 and, for the eighths, 500. Seville’s Zurich Marathon record is rewarded with $ 10,000 Extrasbut in this 2025 edition they will not have to pay themselves because neither Selemon Barega was able to overcome the time of Deresa Geleta nor Anchinalu desssie that of Alemu Megeru, plusmarchists ‘Sevillians’.

Awards for the best Spaniards and Andalusians

For the first five Spaniards in men and women, prizes are allocated to those of the general classification. The first national athletes (in this case, Ilias FIFA and Kaouto Boulaid) receive 3,000 euros. In addition, there are 2,000 euros per head for the second classified; 1,000 for third parties, 700 for the rooms and 500 for the fifths best Spanish marathon. There is a nuance: they are only paid if the brand is less than 2:12:00 in men already 2:32:00 in women. A requirement that both FIFA and Boulaid have met.

There are also metallic bonuses for the three best Andalusians that are added, if necessary, to the awards of the general classification and Spaniards. Specifically, The first Andalusians receive 1,500 euros; the second, 750; and the third parties, 500. And also, as in the previous case, they will only be paid if the times made in men are less than 2:17:00 and in women, to 2:37:00.









Awards in other categories

Finally, The first three classified as a wheelchair and with physical/intellectual disabilities are rewarded with 600, 450 and 300 euros, respectively. According to the bases of the Sevillian test, the awards in the category of athletes in a wheelchair (male and female) will be paid full as long as the brands made are less than 1:50:00 in men and 2:10:00 in women; Otherwise, they would only receive 50%. In brands greater than 2:00:00 in men and 2:20:00 in women, there would be no cash prize.

Something similar happens in The category of disabled physical/intellectual athletes (male and female). Awards will be paid in full as long as the brands made are less than 2:40:00 in men and 3:10:00 in women; Otherwise, only 50%. While in brands greater than 2:50:00 in men and 3:20:00 in women there would be no metallic prize.