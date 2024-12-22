Although millions of people dream of winning the jackpot Christmas lotterythere is another prize that brings excitement to many more homes than the First Prize: La Pedrea. And this is It is the most numerous prize of all those distributed this December 22: 1,794 prizes of 1,000 euros per series and 100 euros per tenth.

How does Pedrea work and why is it so popular?

If the last two digits of your number match those of any of the first three prizes, you are in luck! You have been graced with Pedrea. For example, if the First Prize of the Christmas lottery ends in 25 and you have a tenth ending in 25, you will receive 100 euros. If you have 10 tenths of a ticket (a series), you will have gotten 1,000 euros.

Although the amount is not comparable to Gordo, La Pedrea has its charm. It’s not millions of euros nor is it going to take away your mortgage, but it is a pinch that can brighten up your Christmas and soften those red numbers so typical of these holidays. Furthermore, the fact that there are so many prizes increases the chances of winning.

The good news is that by not exceeding 40,000 euros, La Pedrea prizes from the Christmas Lottery are tax-exempt. That is, the entire money goes to your bank account. The Treasury will not take anything from you either when collecting the Pedrea or in the next income tax return.

How and when you can collect the Pedrea prize

Desire the same afternoon of December 22once the computer processes are completed and the extracted numbers are verified, you can collect the Pedrea prize from the Christmas Lottery. Since the prize is less than 2,000 euros, you have several ways to get the money quickly: in cash or by Bizum.





If you bought the tenth through an official online channel, you will receive the Pedrea money directly into your game account.