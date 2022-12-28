To this day, one of the streaming and subscription services that has caused the most furore in video games is dand Xbox Game Pass, same that provides its customers with an extensive catalog of video games. The most interesting thing is that more companies in the industry are joining Microsoft to have many more options in terms of launches.

For now, there are just over 220 titles on the service, and after getting the number right, the outlet known as XGP carried out the task of making the sum of money from each game available in the online store of Xbox. Thus, a figure of 7,174 dollars was reached in total, the same that would have been spent having acquired each of the titles of the platform.

(FYI) @XGP_pl counted how much all the games that went into #XboxGamePass in 2022 they are worth it! There were 220 different titles added for both Xbox and PC Game Pass The total value of $7,173.84 🤯https://t.co/Xyp9oUU1XA pic.twitter.com/8CzP72URZ8 — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) December 24, 2022

The full year of membership costs approximately $150 USD, so the money saved is considerable, taking into account that there are big titles like Bethesda’s. Added to this is a large number of independent experiences, most of which have become known for their great comments from the press and fans.

Added to this is the rumor that there will be a membership step with ads, although of course, it would have limitations that may not be well received by potential users.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It is logical that the purpose of Game Pass is to save a few dollars to stay hooked on the service, and this sum shows the large numbers that users are not spending. Of course, to that we must add the recent addition of Riot Games.