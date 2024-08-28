The transfer market in Liga MX is closed, and this means that América will have to continue its search for the desired winger to complete the roster outside the country, whether in Europe, South America or even in the MLS. In fact, in the United States soccer there is one of the players that both the board and the coaching staff of the eagles like the most. It is Denis Bouanga, an attacker with wonderful technical and physical virtues, but due to his price, he is far from reaching the nest.
Ruben Rodriguez reports for his column in MedioTiempo that there were indeed inquiries between América’s people and the LAFC sports department to discuss the option of negotiating Bouanga. The MLS and Leagues Cup runners-up informed Liga MX that, despite the fact that their local registration period is closed, they were willing to close the transfer of the African, as long as Coapa would pay the enormous sum of 20 million dollars.
Given this assessment, América has opted to step aside for the transfer. And although Denis’ enormous talent cannot be denied, an attacker as virtuous as a winger as he is as a center forward, those 20 million dollars would make him the most valuable signing in the history of the two-time Liga MX champion and the management of the eagles considers that the player is not worth that amount.
