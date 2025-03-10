The remuneration of the members of the Armed Forces will rise in this 2025. The Government has found in the salary increase of the military a way of pleasing its EU and NATO partners since in this way the expense in defense also increases.

In total, the game will involve about 400 million a year. The climb will be, specifically, 300 euros per month for troop and sailor members and 200 euros for the rest. It will affect the general component of the specific complement, as stated in the draft of the Royal Decree written by the Ministry of Defense to which ABC has had access.

So are the salaries of the military in Spain

The salary of the military in Spain is divided into several concepts. A base salary, trienniums, extraordinary payments and various supplements. These can be: destination complement, specific complement, employment complement, special dedication complement or complement for gratification of extraordinary services.

Like officials, the professional categories of the members of the Armed Forces are divided of group C2 al A1 depending on its range.









A1: Army General/Admiral General/General of the Air to Lieutenant/Navio Ensign

A2: from Ensign/Frigate Ensign to Sergeant

C1: from Cabo Mayor to Soldier/Marinero, with a permanent services ratio

C2: From Cabo First to Soldier/Marinero, with a temporary services relationship

In this sense, according to the professional group to which the military belongs they have a default base.

Soldier: 1,340 euros

Sailor: 1,340 euros

Cabo Mayor: 1,810 euros

Sergeant: 2,095 euros

Major NCO: 2,850 euros

Lieutenant: 2,750 euros

Colonel: 3,730 euros

Brigade General: 4,250 euros

General Lieutenant: 5,430 euros

How much a colonel charges in Spain

According to the amounts that corresponded to 2024, a colonel -What belongs to group A1- of the Armed Forces charges 3,730 euros gross per month, according to the Observatory of Military Life, which It would correspond to about 52,220 euros a year distributed in 14 payments without taking into account IRPF retention or social security contributions. These are middle salaries without taking into account accessories or seniority.

As for the specific complement, this consists of the general component and the unique component. The general component is perceived depending on the employment that is following a hierarchical order within each category.

It is that part of the specific complement where the military will notice the difference. In the case of a colonel it will become 1,160.44 euros per month.

According to Royal Decree 1314/2005, of November 4, which approves the regulation of remuneration of the armed forces, the complement of employment of a colonel in Spain is 842.46 euros.

It is estimated that every triennium has a value of 51.07 euros and the destination complement.