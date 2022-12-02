The fall of the Mexican National Team in Qatar 2022 will go down in the history of our football as one of the most painful and shameful of all time. El Tri’s stumbling block was the chronicle of a death foretold, since Martino’s cycle had been in decline for two years and the Mexican soccer managers clung to a process broken from within and that ended in an elimination in the group stage, something which hasn’t happened since 1994,
This is a painful fall and from which everyone in Mexican soccer is expected to be able to learn and correct as they go along, since it is clear that national soccer is on the wrong path and is on its way to the sporting precipice. The elimination of the Tri, is not only a blow for soccer players, coaching staff and managers, in the same way, the companies around the Mexican National Team, among them the television stations have suffered an unexpected economic blow.
According to information from ESPN, the television stations with the broadcasting rights of the national team have suffered losses of more than 200 million pesos, that is, more than 10 million dollars, since once the elimination of the Mexican National Team was completed, several Commercial and advertising agreements have been discarded or drastically reduced in price. Surely this financial coup within TUDN and TV Azteca could be a starting point for change, since the owners of both companies have a large part of the control of the Mexican National Team and it is clear that they are not going to run the risk of another failure of this dimension.
