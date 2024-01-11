The separation of Spanish Gerard Piqué and the Colombian Shakira It was on everyone's lips for several months, after several months of silence on both sides. However, Shakira He broke the agreement of silence and dropped his first 'bomb' exactly one year ago.

On January 11, 2023, Shakira and Bizarrap they got their global success 'Music Sessions #53', a song with direct dedication from the Colombian singer to her ex-partner Gerard Piqué now the new girlfriend Clara Chía.

Shakira has shown that her talent and discipline have led her to stand out Photo: YouTube: KAROL G / Instagram: @bizarrap

“A wolf like me is not for a newbie,” “You traded a Rolex for a Cassio,” “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo,” ''He has the name of a good person, Clara-mind, it's not what it sounds like,'' ''You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury'' or ''I grew up on you and that's why you are with someone just like you'' were the most famous phrases of the song.

His strong taunts at Pique allowed him to be placed at the top of the playlists, everyone was talking about the lyrics of the song and it reignited the controversial and turbulent separation with the former soccer player of the Barcelona.

Shakira He warmed up his engines from 2022 with several fragments of the song on his social networks that generated high expectations from the public and the strategy worked, in its first week, 'Music Sessions #53' It reached the surprising number of 80,646,962 views.

In addition, it has been nominated for several world-renowned awards and managed to win the award for Best urban pop song in the Latin Music Awards already Song of the year – Latin Pop in the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

After a year of its launch, it has the enviable figure of 674,696,747 reproductions on YouTube and 865,129,633 on Spotify, numbers that very few artists achieve.

According to The confidential revealed that, taking into account the parameters published by the portal Digital Music Newsthe song 'Music Sessions #53'has invoiced more than 4,322,389.26 dollars, nearly 17 billion Colombian pesos on Spotify. On YouTube the figure is around $596,489,717.

Clara Chia, Gerard Piqué and Shakira

It should be noted that it is not the only song against his ex-partner, Gerard Piqué, in songs like 'TQM', 'El Jefe', 'Monotomia' and 'I congratulate you' He also throws darts at him and his family.

