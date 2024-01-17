After multiple refusals, at the end of the road Alexis Vega has made the decision to leave Chivas this winter market, thus leaving aside the option of being a free agent this summer. The footballer realized that the team of the herd did not care to continue losing money with the forward in order to gain revenge, leaving the Mexican without minutes in the league, without a market in Mexico and even without the Mexican National Team, for which reason, being the best For his future he decided to take a step aside.
Now Vega will return to the ranks of Toluca, the club where he began his career and the move has been closed thanks to the fact that the Mexican has reduced his salary and that Chivas has dramatically lowered the Mexican's price. Of the 3 million that Cruz Azul put up, the herd has only received 1.5 million dollars for Vega, who is confirmed as one of the worst deals in the history of the club.
Five years ago, Chivas paid Toluca itself six million dollars for the Mexican considered one of the country's great talents, and in that period of time, the club has spent around another six million of the same currency on the fixed salary of Vega, that is, in five years, Guadalajara has spent 12 million for Alexis, obtaining today a million and a half in return and without the slightest sporting joy on the part of the footballer, a signing that is a total failure.
#money #Chivas #lost #Alexis #Vega
Leave a Reply