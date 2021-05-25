Villarreal appears in the final of the Europa League with the satisfaction of having made history, with the dream of achieving glory and with the real possibility of improving their league season with qualification for the Champions League and the possibility of playing the Super Cup. Europe. But apart from filling the soul and achieving sporting goals, you have a great opportunity to shoot the box with added pressure: It is not the same to bear the weight of this huge squad competing next year in the Conference League than to do it in the most important of all world club competitions. Money, in this case, does bring happiness.

Villarreal has already secured more than 20 million euros to reach Poland. Specifically, according to UEFA data, 20,097,952 euros. This total amount comes out of the 2.9 million that are distributed to each of the 48 clubs for the mere fact of participating, the million that took for being first in the group and accessing sixteenths, the 570,000 euros for each game won (12 in total) and 190,000 for each of the two draws achieved in the group stage. He also reached those 20 million thanks to 1.1 million for entering the round of 16, 1.5 for going to the quarterfinals, 2.4 for playing the semifinals and 4.5 million for being finalists. A good peak that the club did not have budgeted for and that, without a doubt, will leave its mark on the coffers.

Now we have to finish checking how big it is going to be with the new award distribution approved in 2018. If Villarreal win the final against Manchester United, they will be able to pocket another four million euros added. And that is not the most relevant. The really dizzying thing is that he will be able to have access to another 3.5 million for playing the European Super Cup on August 11 in Belfast (Northern Ireland) against the winner of the Champions League final that is played this Saturday between Manchester City and Chelsea. He will also have to add the 3.42 million for the position in the UEFA ranking that he currently holds (22nd) plus the market pool (according to the television value of the team), which can be between one and two million more, so it would be close to the 27 million that Sevilla achieved, for example, the last time they won the Europa League and Chelsea’s 25 two seasons ago.

That is to say, Villarreal has already won 20 million euros this season for the Europa League and now, in the short term, it is playing to win another seven or eight, 4 to be defeated in the final and 3.4 due to various conditions, which has the opportunity to add the 3.5 of the European Super Cup. From there, entering the Champions League is what can definitely trigger him since this last season the Spanish teams have distributed 180 million, in a competition where being champion means an extra 19 million and being runner-up, 15. Only for accessing the group stage, something just a victory for Villarreal (winning United), they already earn 15.25 million, victories contribute 2.7 each and draws 900,000 euros, almost double that of a win in the Europa League. In that group stage you can win up to 31.45 million. Passing the round, something that would already be a feat and it is better not to calculate it as it is less likely, you pay 60% more than a few years ago. Dizzying figures, but achievable.

The Europa League prizes

Fixed by group stage: € 2.92M

Group stage win: € 570,000

Tie: € 190,000

Sixteenths: € 500,000

Eighths: € 1.1M

Rooms: € 1.5M

Semifinals: € 2.4M

Runner-up: € 4.5M

Champion: € 8.5M

Fixed prize if United win

Europa League title: 4 millions

Access to Champions: 15.25 million

Group stage: can earn up to 31.45 million

Variable prize if United wins

European Super Cup: 3.5 million for winning it (against City or Chelsea)